CARLSBAD, Calif. – The Carlsbad Unified School District is divided over a plan to incorporate more diversity and inclusion into the district.

The planning process for the district’s “diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging” plan dates back more than two years. More than 50 public speakers signed up to weigh in on the topic Wednesday night.

“Panic. I don’t think it’s based in any true sense of understanding,” said Ejehan Turker, a Carlsbad Unified parent in support of the plan, speaking about those opposing it.

“We should be spending our money on education, not on DEI programs that cost $420,000,” said David Menard, pastor at Mission Church in Carlsbad.

Dozens of school district parents and people part of the larger Carlsbad community filled the district meeting, prepared to sway the board to vote one way or the other.

“We’ve certainly had concerns about it from the beginning, in terms of some of the controversial issues, or any evidence showing that works. And division that it’s created in the community,” said Scott Davison, director of Carlsbad Education Alliance.

Because the board’s president was absent from the meeting, it was decided to postpone a vote, but a presentation and public comment still took place.

“Students want it. I’ve heard from students, I’ve heard from my own two kids why it’s important that we learn about other people. I as a parent want to see a diverse representation in staffing, in teachers,” Katrina Waidelich said.

Staff revealed more goals of the plan, pointing to a three-year implementation process with opportunities for continued communication and feedback along the way.

Some of the biggest pushback came from Mission Church members. They have demanded full transparency of curriculum, the protection of parental rights, and no sexual or gender ideology to be taught.

“Introducing sexual ideology to elementary school age kids and junior age junior high age students, it’s just wrong and that’s a parent’s job and we’re asking that be returned back to the parents,” Menard said.

Others stood in full support of the district’s plans without hesitation.

“People have very strong religious beliefs and that’s their freedom to have them, but a public school is not a forum to have religious teachings, it’s just not,” Turker said.

Board members said the vote on this plan would take place at an upcoming meeting where all board members are present, though they did not specify a date.