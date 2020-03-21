Dispute over dog thought to be motive in fatal shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — Detectives worked Friday to determine who fatally shot a man in a South Bay parking lot, apparently during a quarrel over a dog.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Interstate 5 and state Route 54 shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday found Corey McCastle, 41, on the ground in the 700 block of E Street in Chula Vista, suffering from bullet wounds, according to police.

Paramedics took McCastle to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The motive for the shooting remains unknown,” Lt. Dan Peak said. “However, it is believed McCastle had gone to the location to speak with an unknown individual regarding a dispute over a dog.”

The shooter was described only as a man dressed in dark-colored clothes and armed with a handgun.

Further details on the disagreement that apparently led to the slaying was not immediately available.