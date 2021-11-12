Reduced pet adoption fees offered this weekend for military families

An undated photo provided by Helen Woodward Animal Center shows Alexander Fiato, a member of the U.S. Navy, with his new dog Sailor. (Helen Woodward Animal Center)

SAN DIEGO — Military members are invited to the Helen Woodward Animal Center this weekend, where pet adoption fees will be reduced as a thank you to service members.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe is partnering with nonprofit Animals for Armed Forces Foundation for the 8th year to offer the discount. Fees are waived for active duty, reserve, veterans and their immediate family members except for a $32 microchip fee.

The promotion runs Saturday-Sunday, coming on the heels of Veterans Day.

“Our military families deserve our utmost appreciation and I can’t think of a better way to demonstrate that appreciation than by providing them the unconditional love of a devoted pet,” Renee Resko with Helen Woodward Animal Center said.

The adoption center, located at 6461 El Apajo, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Veterans and military members are asked to bring photo ID and one of the following to receive the discount:

Military ID

Dependent ID

Veterans ID

DD-214 and Driver’s License

NGB Form 22