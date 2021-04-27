Discount ticket package offered for local attractions

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A bundled discount ticket package was announced Tuesday for three attractions, City Cruises San Diego, the USS Midway Museum and Old Town Trolley Tours.

The Official San Diego Waterfront Experience ticket package is now available for purchase on each attraction’s website at $79.99 per adult and $49.99 for youths, a savings of nearly 20%, according to the participating entities.

The package includes:

— one reserve one-hour harbor cruise admission ticket aboard City Cruises San Diego;

— one admission ticket to the USS Midway Museum; and

— one admission ticket on Old Town Trolley City Tour.

For more information visit the City Experiences website.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Countdown to the Draft 2021

The Draft 2021 The Future is Now...
April 29 2021 05:00 am

Latest News

More News