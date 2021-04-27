Discount ticket package offered for local attractions

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A bundled discount ticket package was announced Tuesday for three attractions, City Cruises San Diego, the USS Midway Museum and Old Town Trolley Tours.

The Official San Diego Waterfront Experience ticket package is now available for purchase on each attraction’s website at $79.99 per adult and $49.99 for youths, a savings of nearly 20%, according to the participating entities.

The package includes:

— one reserve one-hour harbor cruise admission ticket aboard City Cruises San Diego;

— one admission ticket to the USS Midway Museum; and

— one admission ticket on Old Town Trolley City Tour.

For more information visit the City Experiences website.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.