SAN DIEGO — Din Tai Fung, the popular Chinese restaurant known for their Xiao Long Bao soup dumplings, has temporarily closed their San Diego location.

According to their website, the Din Tai Fung located at Westfield UTC mall in University City is temporarily closed for repairs.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and are working to re-open as quickly as possible,” the website said.

FOX 5 has reached out to the restaurant for more information on what prompted the repairs and an anticipated timeline on when the location might open.

Din Tai Fung, which currently has seven locations in California, first opened in Taiwan, with their signature soup dumplings helping the restaurant expand internationally to 13 countries. The Hong Kong branch was even awarded a Michelin star.

Din Tai Fung’s San Diego outpost is located in the UTC Westfield shopping center at 4301 La Jolla Village Drive Ste 2000. The restaurant is situated at the north side of the mall near the intersection of La Jolla Village Drive and Genesee Avenue.