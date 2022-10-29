Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Are you the lucky winner? The Powerball winning numbers have been announced Saturday evening, according to its website.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23 (Powerball number). The estimated jackpot stands at $825 million — the fifth-largest in United States history.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The jackpot has a cash value of $410.2 million, Powerball’s website said. The jackpot has grown so large because no one has had all six winning numbers since Aug. 3, which is 36 straight draws without a winner.

You can check out where the winning tickets were sold here.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Over the summer, the Mega Millions jackpot reached over $1 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.