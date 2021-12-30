Diabetic who caused deadly wrong-way crash had normal blood sugar, report finds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An autopsy has found that a diabetic woman who died and killed two others in a wrong-way crash on a San Diego-area freeway had normal blood sugar and wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office says the June crash on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro was an accident. The crash killed 58-year-old Sandra Daniels.

The crash also killed two married San Diego police detectives, Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park.

Daniels’ husband had speculated that she may have become disoriented from low blood sugar. He told investigators that his wife was “directionally challenged” and would not have intentionally driven the wrong way on the freeway.

Park and Huntley-Park were remembered as a dynamic duo both on and off duty. Jamie worked in SDPD’s Southern Division, Ryan with the Homicide Unit. They did not have any children, but left behind an extended network of family and loved ones across their different communities.

In an emotional news conference following their deaths, San Diego police Chief David Nisleit remarked, “You couldn’t have met two nicer kids.”

“(They) had nothing but their lives ahead of them,” Nisleit said. “Both their lives and their careers were definitely on a very, very rapid trend upward, just doing amazing work.”