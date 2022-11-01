SAN DIEGO — Gone but not forgotten on el Día de los Muertos as hundreds of loved ones are being remembered, celebrated and it’s believed they are here to visit their living relatives for Nov. 1 and 2.

All across the county, Day of the Dead celebrations are preparing with alters and decorations to celebrate family members who brought these celebrations to life from the last generation.

In Waterfront Park, 200 alters have been set up to honor those who have passed on, but all of the celebrators seem to be there for someone special.

And while some people might believe this is a day of mourning, they would be wrong. Using their favorite foods, pictures and music, families try to commune with their lost loved ones.

On these two days, revelers say it does feel like their lost loved ones return for just a moment.