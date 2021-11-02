Día de los Muertos celebration in San Diego County to honor COVID victims

A COVID-19 Altar de Muertos was set up by county officials and members of the community Monday evening that has nearly 100 pictures and more than 4,200 lights. (San Diego County)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials are inviting members of the community Tuesday evening to honor the lives lost during the coronavirus pandemic with a COVID-19 Altar de Muertos that has nearly 100 pictures and more than 4,200 lights.

Altar de Muertos, which consists of decorations and memorabilia to celebrate loved ones who have died, is created for the holiday of Día de los Muertos. The tradition originated in Mexico.

Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Nathan Fletcher, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and Supervisor Nora Vargas along with community members set up a Día de los Muertos altar Monday morning at the County Administration Center.

Tuesday’s event will be held at 7 p.m. at the County Administration Center – East Plaza. Coffee and churros will be provided for families who submitted pictures for the altar and those celebrating the deceased.