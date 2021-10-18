Día de los Muertos: Celebrate Mexican holiday at these events in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — El Día de los Muertos, or The Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families honor the souls of their deceased relatives.

Celebrated each year from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, the holiday welcomes back the dead for a reunion with families through food and drink.

In San Diego County, the tradition continues as a plethora of events will be happening around the area:

When: Oct. 24

Altars, arts & crafts, por siempre car show, a chalk cemetery and more will be featured at the 20th annual Dia del Los Muertos in Downtown Oceanside.

When: Oct. 26-30

Immerse yourselves in Mexican culture during Sherman Heights’ Dia de los Muertos with a traditional celebration, official altar blessing, live performances, food and more.

When: Oct. 30

People of all cultures will come together for community altars, face painting, mask making, and prizes for the best catrina and catrin contest, plus dancing, singing and music.

When: Oct. 30

Enjoy continuous performances by some of the best Latin talent in San Diego, plus art-making workshops, artist demonstrations, student exhibitions, live Mariachi and other musical performances, as well as food trucks, opportunity drawings, vendors and giveaways.

When: Oct. 30 & Nov. 2

Things will look different in Old Town San Diego with a Mercado de Arte at the north side of the lot across from the Market and Theatre and Trolley stop on Oct. 30. Also on Nov. 2, Old Town hosts the traditional procession to the El Campo Santo cemetery displaying a public altar.

When: Oct. 31

Ofrenda pays tribute to traditional music and dances from different regions including “La Bruja” from Veracruz, “Retablo Purépecha” from the state of Michoacán, as well as the amazing music from the Disney movie Coco, and homage to great Mexican artists, such as Juan Gabriel, Selena, Pedro Infante and José Alfredo Jiménez.

When: Nov. 1

The festival will include dance performances from Aztec dance group Xinachtli and Tierra Caliente Academy, craft tables, an outdoor DJ and an artisan craft market.

When: Nov. 7

Run a scenic 5K along downtown’s San Diego Bay and stay to celebrate in Embarcadero Park South with mariachi, dancers and comida deliciosa.