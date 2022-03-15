SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – San Diego County sheriff’s investigators are searching for a man accused of grabbing a 13-year-old girl last week as she was walking home from school.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, detectives say the girl told them she was walking at the Conrad Drive and Campo Road intersection when the man came up behind her, grabbed and “inappropriately touched her.” That prompted other kids in the area to yell at the man, who left the area walking toward Conrad Drive.

The incident was reported to the sheriff’s department Monday and authorities did not locate the man upon searching the area, the department said in a news release.

He was described as a white man and 29 or 30 years old with short, curly red hair, freckles and crooked teeth. The man was wearing reading glasses and had a clean-shaven face at the time of the incident.

The description matches the one provided by another young teen from an incident that happened Feb. 28 near Spring Valley Academy. In that instance, the girl told detectives she was crossing a parking lot in the 9600 block of Campo Road when a man in a black Toyota Prius offered her a ride. She declined the offer, at which point investigators say he “demanded” she get into the vehicle.

The girl managed to avoid the man and later reported what happened to staff at Spring Valley Academy.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward will be given to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case.