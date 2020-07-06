Detectives seek help finding missing teen

SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked for the public’s help finding a 19-year-old woman who went missing in May.

Christalyne Suyat was last seen May 7 and her family reported her missing on May 14, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. She is believed to be staying in areas between Spring Valley and Chula Vista, and there is a possibility she is in a hospital.

Suyat is Hispanic, five feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a rose tattoo on her left cheek and a Roman numeral tattoo on her left forearm, and a distinct mole on her left cheek.

Anyone with information on Suyat’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.