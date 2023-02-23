SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Solana Beach early Thursday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The incident happened shortly after midnight near the intersection of Via Chica Court and Via Mil Cumbres, Sgt. George Crysler said in a news release.

According to officials, an occupant of a white pickup truck fired approximately four shots while the truck was driving along the street.

Two of the shots hit a home, Crysler said. There were two people inside the house at the time, but neither of them were injured by the gunshots.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s North Coastal Station searched the area shortly after the shooting, but were unable to locate the suspect’s truck, the department said.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.