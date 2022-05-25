CORONADO, Calif. — A Coronado resident who noticed his stolen $900 jackhammer for sale on OfferUp assisted police in the suspect’s arrest, according to authorities.

The theft happened on May 10 when the victim’s Makita jackhammer was stolen from his work truck while parked in the 800 block of Third Street, Coronado police stated on their Facebook page Tuesday.

While on OfferUp Friday, the victim saw his jackhammer posted on the online and mobile marketplace. He contacted the seller and arranged a meeting in San Diego, coordinating with Coronado’s investigations unit, per police. Detective Simon Ty then posed as the buyer at the meeting location, where he was able to confirm that it was the victim’s jackhammer.

The seller was then arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, police said.