SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond is requesting records from the state for all records with Liberty Healthcare regarding sexually violent predators.

Desmond submitted a California Public Records Act Thursday requesting documents that can show the conditions SVPs have been released, including what they are and aren’t allowed to do. Desmond says it is critical information that people who live near SVPs should know.

“I think our citizens and neighbors that are forced to live by these horrid people have the right to know,” Desmond said. “Should I call the police or not call the police if I see them outside?”

This request could bring neighbors answers they have been asking for.

“We don’t know what to keep an eye out for. What are we supposed to be looking for? Is he allowed to go to the store? Is he allowed to walk down the street?” said Jon Stillman, who lives on the same Borrego Springs street as sexually violent predator Michael Martinez.

He said Martinez moved in a few weeks ago and spotted security outside of his home for about a week, but they have since left.

“I’ve literally only spotted him one time in his backyard. The blinds are usually closed. Maybe he’s not allowed in the front. We never got to see the terms and conditions of his release so we have no idea where he is allowed to go or not,” Stillman said.

“Taxpayers, they have a right to know how their money is being spent and how much is being spent on these sexually violent predators and by inserting them back into neighborhoods and frightening the people living nearby,” Desmond said.

Desmond said there are five more hearings anticipated by the end of the year for more sexually violent predator placements in San Diego County.

Read the full letter here.