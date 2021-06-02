Desmond proposes using federal relief funds to waive youth sports fees

SAN DIEGO — County Supervisor Jim Desmond is proposing a program that would waive fees for recreational youth sports.

Desmond’s office says the federal government has allocated more than $300 million to San Diego County for recovery efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic. Desmond wants $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to go toward waiving fees for recreational youth sports.

Many San Diegans are still struggling financially and youth sports fees can cost hundreds of dollars per child. Desmond’s office says funds would offset fees parents pay to register their kids for youth sports.

Desmond will detail his proposal at a 9 a.m. news conference Wednesday.

