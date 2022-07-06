SAN DIEGO — Two sexually violent predators have been proposed to live in Borrego Springs, and one county official is speaking out about the issue.

Douglas Badger, convicted of sexual assaults dating back to 1981 and 1990, was recommended by the California Department of State Hospitals (DSH) to be placed at 1619 Zuni Trail in Borrego Springs, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Michael Martinez, who was convicted of four separate cases including child molestation, annoying/molesting a child and lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14, would be placed at 3406 Running M Road.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors’ Jim Desmond says he has been in communication with the Borrego Springs community and they are planning on busing two hours away to the courthouse this Friday to plea with the judge not to allow Martinez in their community. Desmond says it might be Borrego Springs today, but it could be anywhere in San Diego County tomorrow.

“They should not be placed in any of our neighborhoods or communities,” Desmond said.

In October 2021, the county board of supervisors unanimously voted to oppose any further placement of sexually violent predators in the county until they had a seat at the table and veto power.

Desmond said he hasn’t heard back from the state hospitals’ department after sending a letter to them.

Badger has already been denied two proposed placements in San Diego County.

“This Badger was going to be placed at Mount Helix, somewhere in Mount Helix, the community came out against that. Then he was going to go to Rancho Bernardo, then the community came out against that,” Desmond said.

Desmond says there is no place for sexually violent predators anywhere in the county.

“The only place that I can really think of, of where they should go, are in prison or federal prison property or in the parking lots in a mobile home or trailer on prison land. That’s the only place that would be acceptable in San Diego County,” Desmond said.

Martinez’s hearing is this Friday at 10 a.m., while Badger’s is set to take place on Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.