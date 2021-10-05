Desmond calls for halt to sexually violent predator placements

SAN DIEGO — With five sexually violent predators already housed in San Diego County neighborhoods, Supervisor Jim Desmond says policies surrounding their placements need to change.

A proposed placement for sexually violent predator Douglas Badger was withdrawn this week, marking the second rejection in less than six months. The California Department of State Hospitals proposed housing Douglas Badger in Rancho Bernardo after a superior court judge ruled against a Mount Helix placement in May.

After weeks of protests and public outcry, the owners of the Rancho Bernardo home where Badger was supposed to stay changed their minds. The news was a relief to the community but it didn’t go far enough for Desmond.

Desmond is asking the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to oppose further placements of sexually violent predators until local jurisdictions can fully participate in the decision-making process, including having full veto authority.

Desmond plans to introduce a proposal to make San Diego off-limits until the process is improved.

City News Service contributed to this story.