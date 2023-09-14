SAN DIEGO — A reward is being offered for a burglar in the South Bay who was caught on camera stealing luxury designer Hermès blankets.

“The irony is he waved to the other contractors as he was leaving,” said Dr. James Graham, the owner of the home hit that was robbed. “To say that we’re violated is an understatement. We feel extremely violated that this happened in broad daylight.”

Around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, a suspected burglar made his way into a Bonita home on Carvalos Drive, despite nearly every door being locked.

“We left the door open for the contractors to use the restroom and he spent 20 minutes exploring our house,” said Dr. Graham.

Due to renovations being done at the home that day, the electrical grid happened to be down, meaning the vast majority of security cameras weren’t on. However, there were back up cameras recording.

Dr. Graham told FOX 5 the only room the man could make it into was a guest bedroom. That room contained two special designer Hermès blankets valued at $10,000.

Cameras captured the man shuffling back to his white convertible Chrysler, blankets in hand.

“These blankets were highly recommended from other friends, especially because of the sentimental value that we were placing on them,” said Dr. Graham. “And because we wanted to make them a family heirloom.”

Ultimately, Dr. Graham says his reason for speaking out is about far more than the blankets.

“We want the homeowners here in this community to know that person is stalking the opportunity for open doors, open driveways, open gates. Had he been confronted, he might have become violent. He could have hurt someone that I loved,” said Dr. Graham.

The suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 35-years-old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing between 250 and 300 pounds. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap, black sunglasses, white t-shirt, blue cargo pants and black shoes with white trim.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 convertible with aftermarket rims.

Crimestoppers is offering up to a $1,000 dollar reward for information that leads to the arrest of this burglar. Dr. Graham is adding $2,000 dollars to that reward.

Anyone with information should contact the San Diego Sheriff’s Department or the Crimestoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.