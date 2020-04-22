Design duo uses talents to transform boarded up business, spread positivity

SAN DIEGO — The ladies behind Pandr Design Co. are used to turning something bare into something beautiful, regularly painting murals in San Diego and in communities across the United States.

During the pandemic, they’ve decided to use their talents to brighten up a temporarily boarded up business downtown.

“We want to keep ourselves busy. Art is our superpower,” said Phoebe Cornog, one half of Pandr.

“We’re not working in a hospital right now, but what can we do to give back?”

Cornog and co-founder Roxy Prima got in touch with The Whiskey House in downtown San Diego to transform the boards on their business into a mural thanking healthcare workers.

“To think the essential workers that are still out there working and keeping everything going for all of us, I think it’s just really important to give back and bring some positivity,” said Prima.

Prior to painting the mural at The Whiskey House, Cornog and Prima also brought that spark of positivity to the front lawn of their office in North Park.

Anyone passing by now gets to see signs of support that read “This is tough, but so are you” and “We’ll get through it together.”

The duo has been in business for about the last four years and is behind some iconic San Diego murals many have likely passed by at Liberty Station, Coronado Brewing in BayHo, and throughout East Village, just to list a few locations.

Their colorful work can also be seen in cities across 19 different states, with a goal to paint something in all 50.

The ladies are also looking to get in touch with other temporarily boarded up businesses in San Diego, to brighten up more locations.

In addition to painting murals, Pandr Design Co. also specializes in marketing, graphic, design, run a podcast, and a nonprofit organization. They regularly share their talents and expertise to help others thrive in their own businesses.