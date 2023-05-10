If you or anyone you know needs help, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached at 988. The hotline is available 24 hours a day.

VISTA, Calif. — A deputy who shot a man at a North County church on Sunday has been identified by authorities.

The incident occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Calle Jules in Vista after the suspect was reportedly at the location holding a handgun to his head.

A single shot was fired by Deputy Justin Williams after the individual refused to drop his weapon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say the suspect was struck in the legs and deputies immediately rendered first aid to the individual who was later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams has been employed by San Diego Sheriff’s Department for three years and is currently assigned as a patrol deputy from the Vista Substation, SDPD said.

The suspect in this incident, described by police as a 77-year-old Asian man, has been identified but his name is being withheld at this time.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the shooting involving a deputy investigation. Detectives are currently gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting, SDPD said.

When the Homicide Unit completes its investigation, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.