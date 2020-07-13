Deputy who shot escaping suspect charged with murder

SAN DIEGO — Prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old former San Diego County sheriff’s deputy with second-degree murder for fatally shooting an escaped inmate outside the downtown jail in May.

Aaron Russell is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Nicholas Bils. Russell faces 15 years to life in state prison if convicted.

Bils who had been arrested by rangers with the California Department of Parks and Recreation for allegedly threatening a ranger with a golf club at Old Town San Diego State Park, was being transported to the downtown detention facility when he managed to escape , police said.

As Bills ran off, Russell, who was walking to work with another deputy, saw him. The two deputies ran after Bills, and moments later, Russell shot the fleeing man and fatally wounded him.