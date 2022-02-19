Deputy shoots, kills suspect in border strip mall parking lot

An Otay Mesa strip mall parking lot where a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who police say rammed multiple vehicles, hurting a deputy. (Photo: OnScene TV)

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect during a confrontation in a parking lot near the border Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at a busy Otay Mesa strip mall on Roll Drive near Siempre Viva Road at about 9 a.m., according to San Diego Police Department, which was also involved in the investigation.

Deputies spotted a reportedly stolen car in the shopping center parking lot and tried to stop the driver, according to San Diego Police Captain Rich Freedman.

“The driver did not comply and actually backed his vehicle out of the stalls, colliding with numerous vehicles that were parked adjacent to it,” Freedman told reporters. “One of the deputies was knocked over by the vehicle, which prompted another deputy to fire — discharge his firearm at the vehicle.”

The car drove on for a short distance, colliding with more vehicles before coming to a stop, Freedman said. Deputies pulled the driver out of the car and discovered that he had been shot. They gave him medical attention but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the captain.

The deputy who was knocked over by the crash received medical treatment for an injury but further details were not provided. A man and a woman were also detained for questioning at the scene.

Police searched for surveillance video and interviewed witnesses in the parking lot. They had not released the identity of the man who was killed as of Saturday afternoon.

Derain Cruz was inside a nearby 7-11 when the violence suddenly broke out in the parking lot.

“Out of nowhere I just heard gunshots,” Cruz told FOX 5. “I freaked out. I thought it was a shootout.”

“Cop was trying to pull him over and he wasn’t pulling over,” Cruz continued. “He kind of freaked out and started crashing with other cars and that’s what led the cop to shoot him, I think.”