POWAY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating an employee-related theft at the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of San Diego County in Poway.

The incident occurred on Jan. 31 in the 13000 block of Danielson Street when the DSA reported to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department about a discovery of internal theft by one of their employees, Lt. David Gilmore stated in a news release Wednesday.

Upon arrival, deputies conducted an initial crime report.

“At this time, the dollar amount of the theft is being determined by the DSA. The investigation is contingent upon a thorough audit to determine the actual theft amount. So far, no arrests have been made,” Gilmore said.

The sheriff’s department confirmed none of its employees are implicated in any wrongdoing at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.