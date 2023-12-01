VISTA, Calif. — A man is facing charges of resisting arrest and injuring a sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a hit-and-run call.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a hit-and-run just before 5 p.m. Thursday in a Stater Bros. parking lot in the 1400 block of N. Santa Fe Ave. in Vista.

The sheriff’s department reports when deputies arrived on the scene, a 40-year-old man was being argumentative and not cooperative. He’s accused of resisting arrest and injuring a sheriff’s deputy, who was taken to the hospital for a torn ligament in his bicep.

Deputies arrested Cameron Kempston, 40, at the scene. He faces charges on suspicion of hit-and-run, resisting arrest, causing serious injury to an officer, obstructing a peace officer, and DUI.