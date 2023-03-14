A man was shot by deputies while in a truck in East County Friday morning, authorities said. (Photo: SIDEO)

EL CAJON, Calif. — The deputy in a shooting that wounded a man in El Cajon was identified Tuesday, law enforcement officials said.

Carlos Ramirez-Ochoa, a patrol deputy from the Lakeside Substation, has been with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for approximately five years, San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki stated in a news release.

The shooting happened late Thursday when authorities found a Toyota truck that had been reported stolen from Alpine earlier in the day parked on 1100 Oro Street in El Cajon, according to SDPD.

About an hour-and-a-half later, deputies began to approach the truck and saw a man next to the passenger side and another in the driver’s seat, per police. The driver refused to get out of the vehicle after several commands from law enforcement, police said.

“The suspect then suddenly put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated rapidly, striking a parked vehicle. The suspect then accelerated forward rapidly, almost striking the deputies and the pedestrian before colliding with a patrol vehicle,” Sharki said.

Ramirez-Ochoa then fired his handgun, hitting the truck and the suspect’s legs, police said.

The suspect, Brenten Kinzenbaw of Alpine, drove away but lost control of the vehicle and crashed on 1300 North Second Street, north of Greenfield Drive, authorities said. That’s where a nearby concerned citizen reported a person possibly hiding in her backyard shed.

Authorities surrounded the area and arrested the 25-year-old without incident, police said. Kinzenbaw was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kinzenbaw was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading, hit and run and auto theft.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.