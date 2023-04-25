FALLBROOK, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputy involved in a shooting last week in the Fallbrook area has been identified, authorities said.

Evan McCormick, a patrol deputy from the Fallbrook Substation, fired his department-issued rifle multiple times at the suspect who was armed with a scope rifle while making his way toward law enforcement, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a release Tuesday. McCormick’s been with the department for about 15 years.

The incident occurred Friday around 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of White Lilac Road in Fallbrook.

Police said the sheriff’s department responded to a call from a woman who reported her husband, identified as 41-year-old Jorge Alberto Sandoval, was despondent and made suicidal threats. According to authorities, the woman said she hid a firearm from her husband after he threatened to kill himself with it.

When authorities arrived on scene, the woman told deputies her husband had another firearm and locked himself in the bathroom. She also reported children were in the home at the time.

As deputies were confirming information with the woman, the husband walked out of the residence armed with a scoped rifle, prompting deputies to shout commands at the suspect, Sharki said. The armed man continued in their direction when McCormick shot his weapon, striking the suspect in the leg and lower body, according to police.

Sandoval was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the woman suffered minor injuries that did not require further medical care, Sharki said. Deputies nor the children were injured in the shooting.

Sandoval was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm in the presence of a peace officer and spousal abuse.

Authorities discovered a scoped rifle and ammunition at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.