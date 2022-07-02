Authorities investigate an incident at Scripps Mercy Hospital that involved a deputy and an incarcerated person on July 2, 2022. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A deputy was hurt Saturday after being involved in an incident with an incarcerated person at a hospital in the Hillcrest neighborhood, authorities said.

Around 3:30 p.m., a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputy needed help with the person in custody at Scripps Mercy Hospital, when San Diego police and hospital security responded to the incident, Lt. Karen Mullins stated in a press release.

Authorities did not describe what exactly transpired, but confirmed the deputy suffering a minor injury. No other injuries were reported by Mullins.

There is no threat to the hospital or the public as detectives investigate the incident.

