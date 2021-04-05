Search underway for suspect after shots fired at officer

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a suspect in National City Monday morning after someone fired at an officer, who was unhurt.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and a SWAT team are at West 7th and Roosevelt in National City. Video from the scene shows officers surrounding the Jack in the Box.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said the shooting was first reported shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies are assisting National City police as they search for a suspect.

An investigation is underway in National City Monday morning after deputies say someone opened fire on an officer. Photo: Sideo.TV

Multiple agencies are at the Jack in the Box at 7th and Roosevelt. Photo: Sideo.TV

Officers are still searching for a suspect. Photo: Sideo.TV





Check back for updates on this developing story.