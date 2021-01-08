More victims sought in North County sexual battery series

SAN DIEGO — Deputies are urging any additional victims to come forward after a man accused of assaulting women at stores in North County was arrested.

#KeepingYouSafe @SDSheriff @SanDiegoPD want your help in locating more victims of a man suspected in a series of sexual battery cases across the county. He is now in custody. Read more here: https://t.co/iydlTAboPq. If you are a victim, call @sdcrimestoppers at (888) 580-8477. pic.twitter.com/L0ZesELSQt — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 8, 2021

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released the name of the man Friday who is suspected in a series of sexual battery and lewd conduct incidents across San Diego County. Ji Hoon Yong, 25, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of lewd behavior in a public place and providing false identifying information to police.

He is believed to be the person responsible for sexual batteries investigated by the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station and Vista Sheriff’s Station. The San Diego Police Department has been investigating similar cases dating back to July 2020.

Yong is currently being held at the San Diego Central Jail on $500,000 bail.

If you think you are a victim, contact the law enforcement agency where the incident took place. You can also call the San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Photo: San Diego Sheriff/Twitter

