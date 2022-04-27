SAN DIEGO – San Diego County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday are searching for a missing teen girl.

The 13-year-old who goes by the name Cassidy last was seen leaving her home near the 18000 block of Heritage Drive in Poway, the sheriff’s department said in a tweet. The agency noted she may have been with a small white dog, but few other details were immediately shared.

Cassidy was described by deputies as Asian, standing 5-feet tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, the agency said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the agency at 858-565-5200 or 911.