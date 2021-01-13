Deputies seek man last seen leaving East County casino

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Matthew Patton, 30, who was seen last about 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 2020, leaving the Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon.

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – Deputies asked for help Wednesday locating a man who was last seen leaving a casino in El Cajon more than a month ago.

Matthew Patton, 30, was seen last about 7 p.m. Dec. 10, leaving the Sycuan Casino Resort, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Patton had met up with a friend the day before at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine — about 10 miles from the Sycuan Casino — where the pair began their night, deputies said.

After the friend left the casino in El Cajon where they later ended up, Patton stayed and continued gambling.

Deputies said he was wearing a white Nike hoodie and dark jeans when he was seen walking toward Dehesa Road.

Patton is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 250 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and a short beard.

The department asked that anyone with information on his whereabouts to call then at 858-565-5200.

#MissingPerson Have you seen 30-year-old Matthew Patton? He was last seen on December 10, 2020 at Sycuan Casino in El Cajon. Read more here: https://t.co/j48gZ0k7KM. If you have any information on Patton's whereabouts, call @SDSheriff at (858) 565-5200. @SDSOSantee @SDSOLakeside pic.twitter.com/cH0sFesgjW — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 14, 2021