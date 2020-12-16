Deputies seek help locating missing Vista teen

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Abbey Motzer, who last was seen Friday leaving her home on South Melrose Drive in the area of Buena Vista Drive. (Provided)

SAN DIEGO (CNS)- Authorities asked the public Wednesday for help locating a 16-year-old girl from Vista diagnosed with autism who deputies say has a history of running away.

Abbey Motzer was last seen Friday leaving her home on South Melrose Drive in the area of Buena Vista Drive, without her cellphone or money, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

She was wearing a dark blue shirt with rainbow stripes and dark blue jeans, authorities said.

Abbey is described by deputies as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the sheriff department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

#MissingPerson Have you seen 16-year-old Abbey Motzer? She was last seen on December 11 leaving her home in the 1500 block of South Melrose Drive in @cityofvista. Read more here: https://t.co/fJy1KoNRIX. If you have any info on her whereabouts, call @SDSheriff at (858) 565-5200. pic.twitter.com/aGBliPMtpE — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 17, 2020