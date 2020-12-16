Deputies seek help locating missing Vista teen

SAN DIEGO (CNS)- Authorities asked the public Wednesday for help locating a 16-year-old girl from Vista diagnosed with autism who deputies say has a history of running away.
Abbey Motzer was last seen Friday leaving her home on South Melrose Drive in the area of Buena Vista Drive, without her cellphone or money, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
She was wearing a dark blue shirt with rainbow stripes and dark blue jeans, authorities said.
Abbey is described by deputies as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Authorities asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the sheriff department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.