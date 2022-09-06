VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are searching Vista for a missing man Tuesday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The missing person was described as a 76-year-old Hispanic man with dementia, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds. Authorities say he has gray hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black hat, a checkered shirt, black pants and brown boots.

He is believed to have frequented the areas of Washington Street and North Santa Fe Avenue or the 400 block of North Citrus Avenue in Vista, the sheriff’s department said in a tweet.

An SDSO helicopter was overhead the area and making announcements to help locate the missing man.

Anyone who has seen someone matching the description was asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

Authorities did not provide a name or picture with the missing person announcement.