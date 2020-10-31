Deputies search for teen boy’s killer in North County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of an 18-year-old boy in Fallbrook, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies and firefighters were called to help the injured boy on Ammunition Road near Alturas Road at about 10:40 p.m. Friday to help the North County Fire Department with an injured boy, according to Lt. Chad Boudreau of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“When deputies arrived, they found Nicolas Ramirez suffering from an unknown traumatic injury,” Boudreau said. “Ramirez was transported to Palomar Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

The sheriff’s homicide unit responded and is investigating the incident, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330.