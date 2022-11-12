ENCINITAS, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who shot at another man’s car in Encinitas early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Via Cantebria and Via Ultimo. A 26-year-old man was driving on Via Cantebria when the person in the car behind him started shooting at him, said Lt. Christopher Lawrence. The victim was not hurt but his car was hit in four different spots.

According to Lt. Lawrence, the victim was able to get away and drive to a safe location, where he called 911.

The suspect is said to have been driving an early 2000’s model Honda Accord.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.