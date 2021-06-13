Deputies search for man who went missing from local campground

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Sheriff’s deputies asked the public Sunday to help locate a 53-year-old man who went missing from a campground near the far East County community of Descanso.

Mark Rodriguez was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday by his family at the Oakzanita Campground, according to the Pine Valley Sheriff’s Substation.

Officials said Rodriguez is Hispanic, 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with black graying hair, a mustache and goatee and brown eyes.

Before he was reported missing, Rodriguez was seen by witnesses walking on state Route 79 and getting into a red semi-truck in Descanso, sheriff’s officials said. He was reportedly trying to travel to Ocean Beach.

Anyone with information about the missing man was asked to call the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-5650-5200.

