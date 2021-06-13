Deputies search for man who went missing from local campground

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Sheriff’s deputies asked the public Sunday to help locate a 53-year-old man who went missing from a campground near the far East County community of Descanso.

Mark Rodriguez was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday by his family at the Oakzanita Campground, according to the Pine Valley Sheriff’s Substation.

Officials said Rodriguez is Hispanic, 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with black graying hair, a mustache and goatee and brown eyes.

Watch Commander: #MissingPerson Have you seen 53-year-old Mark Rodriguez? He was last seen on June 10 in Descanso. He often frequents the area of Ocean Beach. If you have seen Rodriguez or have information on his whereabouts, call ⁦@SDSheriff⁩ at (858) 565-5200. pic.twitter.com/dODTKdbMOe — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 13, 2021

Before he was reported missing, Rodriguez was seen by witnesses walking on state Route 79 and getting into a red semi-truck in Descanso, sheriff’s officials said. He was reportedly trying to travel to Ocean Beach.

Anyone with information about the missing man was asked to call the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-5650-5200.

