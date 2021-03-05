Deputies search for man riding skateboard, wielding sword in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. — Deputies were searching a neighborhood in El Cajon Friday for a stabbing suspect who authorities say is riding a skateboard and wielding a sword.

The search was centered on East Bradley Avenue near state Route 67, in the city’s Bostonia neighborhood. The man is accused of stabbing another man in the hand during an argument, a sheriff’s lieutenant says. The victim is being treated for apparently minor injuries.

2/2 HELICOPTER ANNOUNCEMENT: LAKESIDE – 200 BLOCK OF EAST BRADLEY

…with a 3' sword. Please call 911 if you see him. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) March 5, 2021

The perpetrator is described as roughly 6 feet tall, and around 150 pounds white man in his mid-30s, riding a skateboard and possibly armed with a 3-foot-long sword.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing cargo shorts and a black-and-red-striped short-sleeved shirt, the lieutenant says.

