Deputies search for East County man missing since before Christmas

POTRERO (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday were searching for a 47-year-old man whose family reported last seeing him two days before Christmas in Potrero.

Christopher Paul Parkhurst was last seen Dec. 23 at a home on Horizon View Drive in Potrero, a rural community north of Tecate and west of Campo, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Christopher Parkhurst? He was last seen on December 23, 2020 at a home on Horizon View Road in Potrero. Read more here: https://t.co/aoK9uA12F5. If you have any information on Parkhurst's whereabouts, call @SDSheriff at (858) 565-5200. pic.twitter.com/4Nor4Cuaet — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 12, 2021

Parkhurst is diabetic and recently suffered a stroke, sheriff’s officials said. He is not believed to be driving a vehicle.

He is described as a 5-foot-5 white man who weighs about 120 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He had facial hair when he was last seen and was wearing oversized jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.