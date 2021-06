ENCINITAS, Calif. — Deputies are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Encinitas Friday morning.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed deputies are in the area of 1500 Eolus Avenue and the 1400 block of Orpheus Lane is closed.

The sheriff’s department said no deputies were hurt in the shooting. They are asking the public to avoid the area during the investigation.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 1500 block of Eolus Ave. in @EncinitasGov. @SDSheriff is in the early stages of investigating a deputy-involved shooting. No deputy was hurt. The 1400 block of Orpheus Ln. is closed. Avoid the area. Thanks for your cooperation pic.twitter.com/ZMB0l8ShlF — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 18, 2021

