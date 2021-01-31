Deputies raid illegal dispensary in Spring Valley

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department vehicle with crime tape attached to its mirror at a scene.

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) – Complaints from neighbors and nearby businesses prompted the San Diego Sheriff’s Department to serve a search warrant Sunday on an illegal cannabis dispensary in Spring Valley, and arrest a man for possession of an unlawful firearm and seizing hundreds of pounds of marijuana.

The warrant was served about 9 a.m. on the Green Room, in the 9000 block of Olive Drive, the SDSD reported.

Deputies arrested a felon, 34-year-old Freddie Tyson, for possession of a handgun. It is illegal for a felon to own a handgun in California, the department reported.

Deputies also seized more than 400 pounds of marijuana and $3,500 in cash, the department reported.

No bail or court information was immediately available.