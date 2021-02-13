Deputies: Man offered kids free books, asked them to get in van

SANTEE, Calif. — Deputies are trying to identify a man who reportedly offered kids free books and asked them to get them from inside his van.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in Santee Saturday as two kids were playing in front of a home on Stoney Creek Court. Deputies said the man drove up to them around 4:30 p.m.

“The subject told the two juveniles that he was giving away free books and told them to go inside the back of the van and grab them,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The children went into their house and told their parents about the interaction. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area but were unable to find him.

Deputies from @SDSOSantee want your help in identifying a man who approached two juveniles and asked them to get into his van in @CityofSantee. Read our news release: https://t.co/gHfesHdVo5. If you have any information, call @SDSheriff at (858) 565-5200. pic.twitter.com/bnz6yKodz6 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 14, 2021

Deputies asked the public for help in identifying the man Saturday night. He was described as an Asian male in his 50s with a thin build and gray hair who was wearing a blue hat and a yellow construction vest.

The sheriff’s department said he was driving a gray, late 80s or early 90s minivan with a dark charcoal stripe.

Anyone with information about the man or his identity is asked to contact Sergeant Jason Stein at the Santee Sheriff’s Station at Jason.Stein@SDSheriff.org or 619-965-4000.