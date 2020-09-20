Deputies: Man arrested for trying to kidnap 2-year-old

VISTA, Calif. — Deputies arrested a man Saturday after they say he tried to take a 2-year-old out of a car in a North County parking lot.

Deputies said a woman, her fiance and their two small children were in their car backing out of a spot in the parking lot of Costco on Hacienda Drive in Vista around 3 p.m. Saturday.

A man, identified by deputies as 37-year-old Adam Glavinic, opened the back door of the car and tried to take the couple’s 2-year-old child, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies said the parents got out of the car and confronted Glavinic. A crowd gathered and the confrontation between the father and Glavinic got physical, deputies said.

An off-duty sheriff’s employee and other witnesses intervened, separating the two until deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station got there.

Glavinic was arrested for attempted kidnapping and being under the influence of a controlled substance, deputies said. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing.