Laser pointed at police helicopter in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO — The sheriff’s department is reminding the public about the dangers of pointing lasers at helicopters after a laser was pointed at a police helicopter this weekend, authorities said.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department shared photos of the laser on Twitter. A police helicopter was flying over Lemon Grove when a suspect pointed the laser at it, the department said.

It is illegal to shine lights or laser pointers at helicopters. The sheriff’s department shared a video explaining how doing so can put the lives of the pilot and crew in danger.