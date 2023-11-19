BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Borrego Springs after finding an elderly woman was found in her home on Saturday with apparent stab wounds, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Sometime in the afternoon, a deputy responded to the home in the 2800 block of Borrego Springs Road to conduct a welfare check on one of the residents, a 63-year-old woman, at the request of a family member, SDSO Lt. Joseph Jarjura said in a release.

Upon arrival, the deputy was told by the family member that she was concerned after seeing blood in the house. SDSO added that the family member also noted there should be three people in the residence.

The deputy then searched the home and found what appeared to be the woman with stab wounds to her body, Jarjura said. Fire department personnel later pronounced the woman dead on scene at 3:15 p.m.

Her name has not been disclosed by law enforcement, pending a positive identification from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

All other residents of the home were detained as homicide detectives completed a search warrant, Jarjura said.

Jacob Guevara, the 41-year-old brother of the family member who requested the welfare check, was arrested in connection to the incident, according to SDSO. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and faces murder charges.

However, SDSO says the investigation into the incident remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or the after hours line at 858-565-5200. Those that wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.