SANTEE, Calif. — Deputies took one person into custody after a stabbing Sunday night.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department warned the public about a large law enforcement presence near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Cottonwood Avenue north of Gillespie Field.

Deputies later said a suspect was in custody and the stabbing victim was expected to survive.

Watch Commander update to stabbing in Santee: A suspect is in custody & no other outstanding suspects. Victim is expected to survive with non-life threatening injuries. Expect heavy law enforcement presence while investigation continues. @SDSOSantee — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 16, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.