Deputies investigate reported shooting in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Deputies were investigating reports of a shooting in Valley Center Thursday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is responding to an area near 16000 Guejito Road, on the northeast side of Lake Wohlford in the rural Bear Valley area, according to a sheriff’s lieutenant.

Few details about the shooting were immediately available from law enforcement.

SkyFOX was circling the area as of about noon, showing several sheriff’s department SUVs surrounding another vehicle with its doors and trunk open.

