15-year-old twins reportedly killed in domestic violence shooting

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that reportedly killed two teenage girls and wounded a man in Lemon Grove Wednesday, according to authorities and a witness.

The incident in the 7400 block of Central Avenue was reported shortly after noon, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A woman told OnScene TV that her former boyfriend, the father of at least one of her children, killed her two 15-year-old twin daughters and wounded her 23-year-old son. Investigators have not verified the woman’s account.

Medics took the man to a hospital, according to a spokesman for Heartland Fire and Rescue.

The woman told OnScene TV that she split up with her former boyfriend about a week and a half ago.

“He has not been talking to me,” she said. “I let him come by on Easter to see the little ones. Then today he said he finally figured it all out. He finally knows what he needs to do. He showed up at the house and shot my back window out.

“My 15-year-old daughter tried to close the door on him and he kicked the door open and he shot her in the head and then he went after my other three older kids.”

