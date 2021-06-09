Car fire leads deputies to woman’s body in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Deputies are investigating a homicide at a home in San Marcos, according to the sheriff’s department.

The investigation began Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., when officers with the Escondido Police Department responded to a car fire near 1800 Foothill View Place. First responders found a man inside the car and got him out, and he was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

After the fire, deputies went to a home in the 800 block of El Toro Lane, which they said was related to the first investigation.

“Deputies entered the residence to check the welfare of a woman who lives there. Unfortunately, they found the woman deceased inside,” a news release from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The department’s homicide unit is heading up the investigation and they don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects, the news release said.

No further details were released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.