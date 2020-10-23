Authorities investigate deadly North County shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A person was fatally shot in Fallbrook late Thursday and homicide detectives investigated the death overnight, authorities said.

Multiple 911 callers reported the shooting shortly before 10:30 p.m. on South Vine Street, near East Fallbrook Street, Sheriff’s Lt. Glen Twyman said.

The victim was pronounced dead after the shooting, but it was not immediately clear if that person was transported to a hospital or pronounced dead at the scene, Twyman said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation and no suspect description was immediately available.